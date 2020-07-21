Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,940,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $150,687,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,288,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,883,000 after buying an additional 4,100,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 45,513.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 407,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 406,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Serena Wolfe acquired 20,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $122,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 370,000 shares of company stock worth $2,226,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLY opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.44. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. The company had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on NLY shares. JMP Securities raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.97.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

