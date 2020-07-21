Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 878 Shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 5,164.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 65.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $99,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on HubSpot from $221.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HubSpot from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $175.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.14.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total value of $251,867.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,794,107.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $481,536.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,119,835 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot stock opened at $229.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. HubSpot Inc has a twelve month low of $90.83 and a twelve month high of $243.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.84 and a beta of 1.62.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HubSpot Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

