Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 8,172 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,172 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Barclays by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,325,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after buying an additional 477,807 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Barclays by 24.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 52,122 shares during the period. 1.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $10.22.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Barclays had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCS shares. ValuEngine cut Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Investec raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barclays currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.