Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. AXA boosted its position in Penumbra by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 79,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $2,269,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 7.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penumbra alerts:

NYSE PEN opened at $200.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.97 and a beta of 0.64. Penumbra Inc has a 12 month low of $121.80 and a 12 month high of $200.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $137.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penumbra Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (down previously from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $192.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.50.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.67, for a total value of $1,501,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total value of $1,850,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 560,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,761,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,530 shares of company stock valued at $7,993,891 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.