Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Dover were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dover by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,383,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,661,000 after purchasing an additional 85,201 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dover by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,574,000 after purchasing an additional 83,640 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Dover by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,514,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,106,000 after purchasing an additional 320,123 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in Dover by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,365,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,614,000 after purchasing an additional 241,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Dover by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,238,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,111,000 after purchasing an additional 73,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. Barclays cut their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dover from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $102.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Corp has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

