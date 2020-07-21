Parallel Advisors LLC Has $200,000 Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 15.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,947 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 565.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 65,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 175,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 30,463 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,138.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CFG opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.86.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

