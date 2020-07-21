ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $485.00 at Barclays

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price upped by Barclays from $380.00 to $485.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered ServiceNow from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $392.81.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $449.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $403.25 and a 200 day moving average of $340.47. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $454.70. The firm has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a PE ratio of 131.37, a PEG ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 16,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.09, for a total transaction of $5,809,372.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,062,706.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total value of $206,497.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 999 shares in the company, valued at $377,821.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 355,684 shares of company stock worth $126,374,135. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

