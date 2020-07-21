Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Berenberg Bank

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.76.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $51.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.27. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,927,506.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 551.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.