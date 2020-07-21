Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Morgan Stanley

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several other reports. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Walmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Walmart from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.21.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE:WMT opened at $131.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.03. Walmart has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $134.13.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.