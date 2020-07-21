Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) PT Raised to $150.00 at Bank of America

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.71.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $145.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.07. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $146.68. The company has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $150,251.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $1,378,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares in the company, valued at $5,745,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,439,082. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $617,011,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $372,449,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $288,935,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,275,000 after buying an additional 1,392,660 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 419.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,192,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 963,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

