Trust Co. of Vermont Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 71.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $880,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 58,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 125,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C in the second quarter valued at $4,903,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 86,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $31.20.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Discovery Inc Series C Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.