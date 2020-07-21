Parallel Advisors LLC Has $188,000 Stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,552,310,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $778,675,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Cigna by 457.3% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,547,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $451,447,000 after buying an additional 2,090,750 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cigna by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,624,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,236,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Cigna by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,214,429 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $746,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,900 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cigna news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.11, for a total value of $442,442.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,267,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 49,826 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,965,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,883,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,185 shares of company stock worth $60,675,011. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $175.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.43. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

