Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New $270,000 Investment in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.
MAR stock opened at $88.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International Inc has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $153.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.90.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura boosted their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays upgraded Marriott International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.43.
About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.
Featured Story: Cost of Capital
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).
Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.