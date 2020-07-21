Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New $270,000 Investment in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $88.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International Inc has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $153.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 231.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura boosted their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays upgraded Marriott International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.43.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

