Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 819.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 2,335.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 70.1% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 73.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.79. Snap Inc has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $26.76.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The company had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Snap’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,877,100 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $65,135,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,322,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,424,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,586 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $143,951.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,712.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,321,742 shares of company stock worth $155,652,902.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $12.25 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.52.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

