Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $276,000 Position in Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,900 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.36% of Oncolytics Biotech worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 503.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth $128,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 203.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 284,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ONCY shares. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Oncolytics Biotech from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Oncolytics Biotech Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.