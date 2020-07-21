Tributary Capital Management LLC Invests $776,000 in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in LPL Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 5,185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,127,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LPL Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on LPL Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. CSFB upped their target price on LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on LPL Financial from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LPL Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

Shares of LPLA opened at $76.64 on Tuesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.40.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.55% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 5,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $466,056.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,193.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $1,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,896,026.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

