Tributary Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 205,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,276,000 after buying an additional 29,672 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $774,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $326.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $308.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.04. The stock has a market cap of $143.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $262.71 and a 1-year high of $329.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $773,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,042,351.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,380 shares of company stock worth $11,064,249 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COST shares. BidaskClub downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.70.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

