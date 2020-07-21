Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 44,000 Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 565.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.77.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. Kroger Co has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $36.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.38.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $32,882.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,059 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,434. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

