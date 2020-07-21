Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 144.6% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,665,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. ValuEngine cut Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Northland Securities started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $235,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average of $36.69. Quanta Services Inc has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $44.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

