Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,700 CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 392.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP opened at $706.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.73 and a beta of 1.10. CoStar Group Inc has a twelve month low of $500.24 and a twelve month high of $747.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $695.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $655.64.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. CoStar Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

CSGP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $750.00 to $710.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $741.92.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

