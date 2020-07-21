Tributary Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,755,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,411,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $859,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $137,947,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,824,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,486,000 after buying an additional 598,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Stephens increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $187.59 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $103.33 and a 12 month high of $188.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.86. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $987.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

