Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth approximately $465,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 61.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 54,606.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 114,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 114,673 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.86.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $391.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.37. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $422.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $382.56 and a 200 day moving average of $342.30.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total value of $1,732,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,675 shares of company stock worth $9,712,930 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

