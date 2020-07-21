Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after acquiring an additional 18,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,090,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 828.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,794,000 after acquiring an additional 219,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 4,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,952,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,850 shares in the company, valued at $11,395,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,675 shares of company stock worth $9,712,930. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DPZ opened at $391.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $382.56 and its 200-day moving average is $342.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.37. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $422.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.86.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Domino`s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

