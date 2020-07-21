Symmetry Partners LLC Takes Position in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 658.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schneider National by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. Schneider National Inc has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $26.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Schneider National Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

SNDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Schneider National from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Schneider National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.82.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)

