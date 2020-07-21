Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 2,260 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,273,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Lennar by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $636,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 40,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $2,456,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 335,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,604,344.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $656,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,987,872.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,717,650 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

LEN opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $71.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 8.71%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $64.00 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $41.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Lennar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

