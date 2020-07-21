Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 646,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,986,000 after purchasing an additional 139,088 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Hershey from $155.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hershey from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.13.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $135.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.16. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

