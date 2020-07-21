Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,130 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $398,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,982. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,067,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,092 shares of company stock valued at $4,533,790 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $115.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $116.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

