Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBHT. TheStreet raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $134.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 52 week low of $75.29 and a 52 week high of $138.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.98.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $346,004.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,371.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,871,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,403 shares of company stock valued at $9,712,124. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

