Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 174.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Baidu from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. HSBC boosted their price target on Baidu from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.55.

BIDU stock opened at $124.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.45. Baidu Inc has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $147.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.10 and a 200-day moving average of $115.88.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

