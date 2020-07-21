Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total transaction of $451,210.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,809,961.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.86, for a total transaction of $3,821,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 416,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,732,072.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,053 shares of company stock valued at $9,340,755. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ARE opened at $165.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.83. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $175.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

