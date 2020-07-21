Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,196 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Westrock were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Westrock in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Westrock by 1,351.9% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 2,065.6% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Westrock alerts:

NYSE WRK opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. Westrock Co has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.07.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Westrock’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

WRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Westrock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.82.

Westrock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.