Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 30.0% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 9.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth $5,871,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 56.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 319,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,782,000 after acquiring an additional 115,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.38.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $180.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.86 and a 200-day moving average of $172.16. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $113.27 and a one year high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.11). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

