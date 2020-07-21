17,917 Shares in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) Bought by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 24,588.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,394,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,002,000 after buying an additional 2,385,078 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 1st quarter worth $82,650,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,602,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,902,000 after buying an additional 599,523 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PNM Resources by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,338,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,868,000 after purchasing an additional 312,252 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in PNM Resources by 223.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 338,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after purchasing an additional 234,224 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 73.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.56. PNM Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $56.14.

Several research analysts have commented on PNM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.89.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

