Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Invests $691,000 in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $268.58 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $281.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,579.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.97 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $394,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $11,566,580.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,143 shares in the company, valued at $11,566,580.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 777,322 shares of company stock valued at $169,838,662 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZM. DA Davidson raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $186.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.36.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

