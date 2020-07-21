Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,526 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,998 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Total by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Total by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Total in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Total in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Total in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Total alerts:

Shares of TOT stock opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average is $41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Total SA has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $56.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Total had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $43.87 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Total in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

In other news, Director S.A. Total acquired 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $25,662.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Total Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.