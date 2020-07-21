Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 67.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 38,400 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,666,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 45,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 280.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 72,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 53,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 25,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OXY opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $54.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.95.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,613.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $283,780.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,730.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,403 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.02.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

