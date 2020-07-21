Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,433,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 118,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,939 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $795,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV stock opened at $118.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.41 and its 200 day moving average is $115.44. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $153.65.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRV. TheStreet raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.94.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.