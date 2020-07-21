Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $50,000 Investment in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 836 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,824,000. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JD opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $92.49 billion, a PE ratio of 113.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.80. JD.Com Inc has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $69.18.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of JD.Com from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra raised their target price on shares of JD.Com from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JD.Com from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of JD.Com from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.61.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

