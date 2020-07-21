Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $50,000 Investment in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 836 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,824,000. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of JD opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $92.49 billion, a PE ratio of 113.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.80. JD.Com Inc has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $69.18.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of JD.Com from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra raised their target price on shares of JD.Com from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JD.Com from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of JD.Com from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.61.
JD.Com Profile
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
