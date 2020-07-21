Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $373,000 Stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $2,940,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,798,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.40.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $829,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,634.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.86, for a total value of $97,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,212,288.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,332 shares of company stock worth $1,679,385. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $196.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1-year low of $78.70 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.90 and its 200-day moving average is $169.44.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.