Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys New Stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 645 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Zendesk by 792.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,765,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth $90,429,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zendesk by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,814 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,218,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,051,000 after acquiring an additional 943,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Zendesk by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,261,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,779,000 after acquiring an additional 749,027 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $93,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Insiders sold 135,894 shares of company stock worth $10,616,965 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZEN opened at $96.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.81. Zendesk Inc has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $96.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $237.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

