Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys New Stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 645 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Zendesk by 792.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,765,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth $90,429,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zendesk by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,814 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,218,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,051,000 after acquiring an additional 943,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Zendesk by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,261,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,779,000 after acquiring an additional 749,027 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $93,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Insiders sold 135,894 shares of company stock worth $10,616,965 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZEN opened at $96.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.81. Zendesk Inc has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $96.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $237.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 44,000 Kroger Co
Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 44,000 Kroger Co
Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc
Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc
Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in Quanta Services Inc
Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in Quanta Services Inc
Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cintas Co.
Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cintas Co.
Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,700 CoStar Group Inc
Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,700 CoStar Group Inc
Tributary Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line
Tributary Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report