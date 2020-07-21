Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,210 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 52.0% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,832,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,513 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in New Relic by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,794,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,479,000 after purchasing an additional 534,370 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in New Relic by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,048,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,724,000 after purchasing an additional 397,315 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the first quarter valued at about $54,502,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,058,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,967,000 after purchasing an additional 104,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 34,500 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $1,750,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,286,875. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on New Relic from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on New Relic from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $66.55 on Tuesday. New Relic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -44.07 and a beta of 1.18.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.49. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $159.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.59 million. On average, analysts anticipate that New Relic Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

