Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,205,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,425 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 1,174.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,516,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,210 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,328,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 4,346.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 779,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 761,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 312.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 725,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 549,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNK opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.75. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $41.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.25.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.51 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cinemark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

