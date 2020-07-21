Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Receives $157.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STMP shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

In related news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 23,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $4,642,125.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at $379,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Rifai sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $683,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,032 shares of company stock valued at $15,428,028. 9.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Stamps.com during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stamps.com during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stamps.com by 222.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stamps.com by 3,494.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STMP stock opened at $230.31 on Friday. Stamps.com has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $240.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.77.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $151.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.43 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stamps.com will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.