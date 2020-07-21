Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives $99.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.21.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cfra decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $211,587.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,661.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $197,367.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,993 shares of company stock valued at $866,686. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,101,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,720,000 after purchasing an additional 465,201 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $90.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.65 and a 200-day moving average of $89.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

