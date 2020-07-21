Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.47.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.