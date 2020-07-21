Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 114,594 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,594 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,214,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,759,000 after buying an additional 424,865 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,346,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,814,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,454,000 after acquiring an additional 123,421 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,497,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,680,000 after purchasing an additional 77,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,188,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,859,000 after purchasing an additional 813,709 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $38.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $206.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.46 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 11.22%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.26%.

In related news, Director Barry Alan Porter purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,614. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Matthew Jr. Moran purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $231,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,230.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

