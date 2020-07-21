State Street Corp Grows Stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,091,283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813,697 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.21% of Northwest Bancshares worth $47,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $407,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 5.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 149.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 95,440 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 294,789 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,732,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,044,000 after buying an additional 32,608 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWBI opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.62.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $30,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $205,310 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Northwest Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

