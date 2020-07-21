Vigilare Wealth Management Takes $201,000 Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 228.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the second quarter valued at $129,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHE opened at $95.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.25. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.23 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00.

