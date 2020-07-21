Vigilare Wealth Management Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 16,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,144.3% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 30,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 29,431 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,462,000 after purchasing an additional 471,968 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $298.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.97 and a 200-day moving average of $276.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

