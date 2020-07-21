Vigilare Wealth Management Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 16,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,144.3% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 30,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 29,431 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,462,000 after purchasing an additional 471,968 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $298.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.97 and a 200-day moving average of $276.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $311.59.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Vigilare Wealth Management Takes $201,000 Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF
Vigilare Wealth Management Takes $201,000 Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF
Omega Healthcare Investors Inc Position Boosted by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd
Omega Healthcare Investors Inc Position Boosted by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd
Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.
Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.
Vigilare Wealth Management Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vigilare Wealth Management Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Citrix Systems, Inc. Stake Trimmed by Vident Investment Advisory LLC
Citrix Systems, Inc. Stake Trimmed by Vident Investment Advisory LLC
Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Synaptics, Incorporated
Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Synaptics, Incorporated


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report