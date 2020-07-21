Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stake Trimmed by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,873 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,105,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 982.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 450.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 451 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total value of $30,548.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,300.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $882,648.04. Insiders sold 28,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,097,415 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.77.

CTXS opened at $167.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.09 and a 200-day moving average of $133.10. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $167.95.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.